Entertainment

The Attack of the Giants: a fan amazes everyone by creating shoes dedicated to Eren

August 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The work of Hajime Isayama is one of the most famous anime of recent years. To confirm its success, we find the numerous fan art and remixes dedicated to The Attack of the Giants created by fans, including a pair of shoes focused on the show of the studio Mappa.

As you can see from the tweet at the bottom of the news, the Twitter account @_alizart had written this message earlier, revealing a new idea: "I'm painting Eren's eyes on the Nike symbol. I am thrilled and terrified"After a few hours he then decided to share a photo of the new sneakers, on which the shoes were designed Eren's eyes taken from an episode of the animated series, receiving numerous compliments from numerous fans of The Attack of the Giants. The tweet immediately went viral, with over 18,000 likes and almost 5,000 comments, in particular from people who were amazed by the skill in drawing such a difficult subject and others who would like to buy a pair of similar shoes.

READ:  My Hero Academia: a fan turns into All Might with a custom mask

Recall that the fourth season of the anime will definitely end the story by Eren and the others, for now, however, the release date of The Attack of the Giants has not yet been announced and according to the first rumors, we will have to wait a few more months, as it is not yet ready to be broadcast during the autumn season.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.