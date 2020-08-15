The Attack of the Giants: a fan amazes everyone by creating shoes dedicated to Eren

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The work of Hajime Isayama is one of the most famous anime of recent years. To confirm its success, we find the numerous fan art and remixes dedicated to The Attack of the Giants created by fans, including a pair of shoes focused on the show of the studio Mappa.

As you can see from the tweet at the bottom of the news, the Twitter account @_alizart had written this message earlier, revealing a new idea: "I'm painting Eren's eyes on the Nike symbol. I am thrilled and terrified"After a few hours he then decided to share a photo of the new sneakers, on which the shoes were designed Eren's eyes taken from an episode of the animated series, receiving numerous compliments from numerous fans of The Attack of the Giants. The tweet immediately went viral, with over 18,000 likes and almost 5,000 comments, in particular from people who were amazed by the skill in drawing such a difficult subject and others who would like to buy a pair of similar shoes.

Recall that the fourth season of the anime will definitely end the story by Eren and the others, for now, however, the release date of The Attack of the Giants has not yet been announced and according to the first rumors, we will have to wait a few more months, as it is not yet ready to be broadcast during the autumn season.