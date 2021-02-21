Michelle Sugimoto, animation director at BNA: Brand New Animal e Promar chosen by MAPPA to supervise the last episode of The Attack of the Giants, he created a nice sketch by Gabi to celebrate the release of episode 11, now available in Japan and North America.

Like every week, MAP has released a sketch of the animation director and a key frame of the episode, to thank the fans and celebrate the success of the episode. Episode 11 has adapted about two more chapters, and at this point it seems practically certain that the season will end with the transposition of chapter 116. In the week NHK will reveal the titles of the next episodes.

Beyond the magnificent sketch depicting Gabi struggling with a horse, we are still waiting for more information regarding the future of The Attack of the Giants 4, given that MAPPA will soon confirm how the adaptation will be completed. The probable date of announcement is March 28 at 16:30, during the stage of The Attack of the Giants at Anime Japan 2021 organized in conjunction with the release of the season finale.

We remind you that Season 4 will consist of 16 episodes, and that the eleventh will be available in Italy from Tuesday 23 February, in Japanese with subtitles. VVVVID and Prime Video are also publishing the episodes in simuldub.