The Attack of the Giants 4 will see an important return from the staff of WIT Studio

The change of study from WIT to MAPPA could be traumatic for the fourth e last season of The Attack of the Giants. The latest news behind this variation has been revealed and it does not appear to have created confidence around the work that will adapt the last part of Hajime Isayama’s manga.

Having changed all the staff will be very few people who participated in the first three seasons of The Attack of the Giants who will also deal with the last. Oltre a Hiroyuki Sawano who joined Kohta Yamamoto for the music, but we learned that the 3DCG sector of The Attack of the Giants will be accompanied by an old acquaintance of the anime.

AnimeNewsNetwork confirms that Shuhei Yabuta, director of 3DCG for the first three seasons, will return to take care of the CG team of the final season of Attack of the Giants. Yabuta said that “he is the only staff member of the graphics department to work coming from the seasons of WIT”. Having been a leading member of the computer graphics section, Yabuta is undoubtedly an important purchase for MAPPA Studio which will have to make extensive use of this kind of animation in the course of its episodes.

Furthermore, Yabuta’s skills do not stop at that sector since at the same time he is working on another title of his and that last year he was director of Vinland Saga. A person of experience and who can act as a glue with the old job, reassuring fans that they expected a decline in quality.