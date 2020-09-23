The Attack of the Giants 4 arrives in 2020, it’s official! Where will it be released in Italy?

Finally here we are. Crunchyroll e Funimation, two of the most famous streaming platforms in the world, confirmed a few moments ago that The Attack of the Giants 4 will arrive in the course of 2020. The two sites have announced that the anime will be available on their respective platforms by the end of the year, therefore the news is considered official.

In recent months there has been a lot of confusion, and several voices spoke of a possible postponement in 2021 due to the multiple commitments of MAPPA and the possible production problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. A few days ago, then, the Japanese TV broadcaster NHK had removed the wording “Coming autumn 2020“, another choice that made fans argue.

In all cases, Crunchyroll USA confirmed that the series will arrive later this year in North America, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and some European countries, excluding Italy. About that, it is possible that in our country the distribution is handled by VVVVID, already involved in the transmission of the first three seasons. In the course of 2021, the series could also land on Netflix.

What do you think of it? Are you happy? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! To pass the wait then, you can take a look at our analysis of the first trailer for Attack of the Giants 4.