The Attack of the Giants: 2009 vs 2020, the exceptional improvement of Isayama in an image

The Attack of the Giants began in 2009 on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. In September of that year the new magazine arrived with a large number of new authors including the unknown Hajime Isayama, who a few months earlier had appeared at the gates of Weekly Shonen Jump. Isayama saw himself rejected and then fell back on Kodansha's magazine.

When the issue was presented, The Attack of the Giants was one of the main titles since it was introduced with color pages. However, as many noted, net of a cruel and fascinating story, the manga drawings left much to be desired. Many have also thought about abandoning or have actually abandoned reading the series for this feature which unfortunately in a manga cannot be absolutely overlooked.

However over time, with training and experience, Hajime Isayama has started to improve the designs of The Attack of the Giants. We now find ourselves with an easy-to-understand manga for shots and direction but above all proportions and style of the characters: everything is completely different from 2009 and a fan wanted to summarize everything with a comparison between two tables.

In the tweet below we see two images, one belonging to chapter 2 at the end of 2009 and one of chapter 130 of The Attack of the Giants, officially published a few hours ago. The comparison is merciless and also shows i leaps and bounds made by Isayama in the artistic sector. From expressions to proportions, from inking to defining traits, a different mangaka seems to be at work.

Soon, however, we will say goodbye to the manga and with the end now near it's time to start thinking about who will survive the final stages of The Attack of the Giants.