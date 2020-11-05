The Attack of the Giants 134: spoilers and images for the world war

By now, the official release of The Attack of the Giants 134 is missing. The editor of the series has warned readers of the arrival, and as usual we must expect a number full of events and action considering the point at which we are now arrived. But in the meantime, the first spoilers on The Attack of the Giants 134.

These are mainly divided into the revelation of the title, some images and then a very short text. Let’s start with the title: The Attack of the Giants 134 will be called “the depths of despair” and will make it clear that Eren Jaeger will bring destruction and death to many people. But the beginning of the chapter focuses on something else entirely.

The images of The Attack of the Giants 134 in fact, they focus on another kind of moment. The first page sees Historia Reiss finally ready to give birth, surrounded by midwives and soldiers. We then move on to a look at the rest of the world, where people are praying each in their own environment. We can see one London-style city and another Chinese-style city, as well as people who appear Indian-like. Everyone is in chaos and doesn’t know what to do but pray to their divinity.

Finally there is a brief spoiler text on Attack of the Giants 134 which reveals to us how part of the battle will go. As we know, in Eren’s body is Zeke and, for some reason, the giant beast’s hand picks up some of the bombs that are falling from the sky to throw them back at the airships, knocking them down.

The world war of Shingeki no Kyojin has begun.