The Attack of the Giants 134 is ready and is shortly before its official release

We are in a crucial phase of The Attack of the Giants. Total war has now been declared and therefore all sides must do what they can to carry out their plans, whether they are to kill or save as many people as possible. Obviously al center of all this global context is Eren Jaeger.

We don’t know what will happen to the character that was marching towards Fort Salta in Attack of the Giants chapter 133. However, we know when we will find out what will happen, since it has already been confirmed that Attack of the Giants 134 will be released in November as usual.

Now comes a further confirmation, that of the editor who works alongside Hajime Isayama. Like every month, via the manga’s official Twitter page, communicates to fans that the work on Attack of the Giants 134 has been completed and therefore it will be regularly distributed to readers all over Japan on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in about ten days.

There is therefore a wait of a week and a little more and we will find out what will happen in The Attack of the Giants 134. Eren will carry out his plan or the world alliance will be able to destroy the wave of giants that has already made so many victims ? And again, what situation will Armin and Annie’s groups find themselves in?