The Attack of the Giants 133: the new chapter is ready for publication

The monthly release of The attack of the Giants makes sure that, until the final stages of the month, fans launch into theories about upcoming events, about connections with past scenes or a study of the characters, or even a totomorti. But when the very last days of the month begin to arrive, the anticipation begins to grow.

We have already launched ourselves in the theories and predictions on The Attack of the Giants 133, a chapter that, like the previous ones, will be important in view of the ending. The official release is scheduled for October 9, 2020 on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, magazine that has hosted Hajime Isayama’s manga for over 11 years.

The editor communicates the status of the work to readers via Twitter, as it has been doing for some time now. Yesterday 28 September, in the late afternoon, through the official account of The Attack of the Giants – Shingeki no Kyojin, the delivery of the manuscripts to the publishing house was communicated. This means that Attack of the Giants 133 has been finished and is ready for printing.

In the tweet that you can also see below in the original language, the editor has also done the usual ringraziamenti per Hajime Isayama. What do you expect in the next chapter? Meanwhile, you can refresh your memory with the summary of chapter 122 of The Attack of the Giants.