The Attack of the Giants 132 between past and future: Eren and the others in the new spoiler cover

It seems distant that moment when, at the end of 2009, he made his debut The attack of the Giants on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. Hajime Isayama presented a dark, bloody story, full of revenge and terror. The three main children at the beginning of the story could not foresee what would happen next, nor how their life would change.

Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlet then grew up, matured. During the course of the 131 chapters of The Attack of the Giants they have overcome many challenges and obstacles, seen many friends die and revealed several important secrets. This has led them to be the current people who are facing the whole world and its wickedness.

This transition between past and future was portrayed by Hajime Isayama for the new cover of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, completely dedicated to The Attack of the Giants. In the tweet below shared by Spytrue we see the three little Eren, Mikasa and Armin looking forward smiling and happy, while their adult versions look at them in a strange way, almost with dismay, perhaps remembering how carefree they were at the time and how much they are now on the verge of the end.

Attack of the Giants 132 is ready as announced by the editor a few days ago, what will Isayama show us in the next chapter?