The Attack of the Giants 131 confirmed the birth of a romantic couple

The story of The attack of the Giants has focused heavily on Eren Jaeger in the last few chapters with a necessary and fundamental point of view for the future of the manga. The finale approaches and the protagonist takes on more and more prominence, but in chapter 131 he wasn’t the only character to be in the spotlight.

As Eren reflects and admires what he is doing, mentally he turns to Armin. The protagonist of The Attack of the Giants has in fact learned about the outside world and its wonders thanks to his childhood friend and with whom he seems to be psychologically connected. With a transition, in the final part of The Attack of the Giants 131, Isayama shifts the focus from Eren to Armin.

The boy has recovered on the ship after treating the injuries sustained in the assault on the port and finds himself arguing face to face with Annie. During the speech many arguments emerge but one of these arouses particular attention since it clearly suggests that the two could establish a romantic couple from here to the end of the manga. Although they have practically declared each other, there have not yet been clear advances also due to the serious situation that threatens the existence of humanity on Earth. You imagined you saw Armin and Annie together?

With Attack of the Giants 132 will we see Armin and Eren confront each other for the ending of the story?