Entertainment

The Attack of the Giants 131 confirmed the birth of a romantic couple

August 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The story of The attack of the Giants has focused heavily on Eren Jaeger in the last few chapters with a necessary and fundamental point of view for the future of the manga. The finale approaches and the protagonist takes on more and more prominence, but in chapter 131 he wasn’t the only character to be in the spotlight.

As Eren reflects and admires what he is doing, mentally he turns to Armin. The protagonist of The Attack of the Giants has in fact learned about the outside world and its wonders thanks to his childhood friend and with whom he seems to be psychologically connected. With a transition, in the final part of The Attack of the Giants 131, Isayama shifts the focus from Eren to Armin.

The boy has recovered on the ship after treating the injuries sustained in the assault on the port and finds himself arguing face to face with Annie. During the speech many arguments emerge but one of these arouses particular attention since it clearly suggests that the two could establish a romantic couple from here to the end of the manga. Although they have practically declared each other, there have not yet been clear advances also due to the serious situation that threatens the existence of humanity on Earth. You imagined you saw Armin and Annie together?

READ:  The 100: The Last Season Releasing Soon on Netflix

With Attack of the Giants 132 will we see Armin and Eren confront each other for the ending of the story?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.