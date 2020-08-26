The Attack of the Giants 131 and Armin: the boy seeks a third answer

Share it:

There don’t seem to be many possibilities for the protagonists of Attack of the Giants. With the latest events, more or less two camps were formed that decreed different destinies for the peoples of the world.

At the moment the one who prevailed was Eren Jaeger. Half-brother Zeke defeated, who yearned for the destruction of the Eldian race through a sort of forced euthanasia, the protagonist of The Attack of the Giants used the march of the giants to destroy the world. Anyone outside the island of Paradis will die but there are those who are trying to stop Eren.

Armin in particular is convinced that his friend cannot take charge of such a genocide and that beyond the destruction there is the possibility of obtaining a third answer. Neither death of Eldians nor of Marleyans therefore, but Armin is still looking for this route. The dialogue, however, has not worked so far as has also shown some interventions made in the past and which have ended up removing Eren from the path of peace.

The current owner of the Colossal Giant explained to Annie that the world he and Eren sought may still be out there, and they just have to search and explore to find a better way to resolve the situation.