The Attack of the Giants 130 will arrive in a few days, here is the notice of the manga editor

Each month, Hajime Isayama and his editor, together with the various employees of the Kodansha publishing house and Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, brought us a chapter of The Attack on Titan to read. This process took place though discontinued due to Coronavirus a few months ago that led to the postponement of chapter 129 from May to June.

The Attack of the Giants chapter 129 was successfully published in the issue that arrived earlier this month, and fans may not even worry about the state of the next adventure created by Hajime Isayama. In addition to the confirmation of a few weeks ago, a new announcement has arrived regarding the status of The Attack of the Giants 130.

The Isayama editor communicated on Twitter, through the official manga account, that the chapter 130 of Attack on Titan is complete. He obviously thanks Isayama and says he can't wait to read the story also in the July issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. Recall that the chapter will be officially published on 9 July 2020 in the Japanese magazine but also on Crunchyroll with English translation for premium users and on various online stores from which it will be possible to buy it individually.

What do you think will happen in Attack on Titan 130?