The Attack of the Giants 130 is revealed with the very first spoilers and an important plan

The Attack of the Giants will arrive on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in a few days. We are now too close to the end and there is a spasmodic wait for each chapter of the story written and drawn by Hajime Isayama. And as happens every month, the very first spoilers for the next story have arrived on the net.

In recent days we have talked about our expectations on The Attack of the Giants 130, and the advances shared by Twitter user Shuuko, which you can find at the bottom of the news as a source, may or may not deny these situations.

We start from the title of chapter 130 of The Attack on Titan: this will be "The dawn of humanity" and will bring to the foreground two characters who have long since disappeared, namely the protagonist Eren Jaeger and above all Historia Reiss. The two share a flashback in the pages of this chapter where Eren reveals his whole plan to Historia. However the queen disagrees and opposes and will try to stop him, and none of Eren's phrases will be able to convince her.

Another flashback is coming, this time on Eren and Zeke where they seem to be talking about Ackerman but also about Mikasa. However, there is also room for the alliance between Marleyans and Eldians who want to avoid the genocide of Eren. Unfortunately, Hange must communicate that Liberius has been razed to the ground and therefore Annie decides to leave the group revealing that she no longer has a reason to be part of it.

In the finale of The Attack of the Giants 130 we see Eren with the original giant in its horrifying form, mainly composed of bones in plain sight and a grotesque shape.