Entertainment

The Attack of the Giants 130 is revealed with the very first spoilers and an important plan

July 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Attack of the Giants will arrive on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in a few days. We are now too close to the end and there is a spasmodic wait for each chapter of the story written and drawn by Hajime Isayama. And as happens every month, the very first spoilers for the next story have arrived on the net.

In recent days we have talked about our expectations on The Attack of the Giants 130, and the advances shared by Twitter user Shuuko, which you can find at the bottom of the news as a source, may or may not deny these situations.

We start from the title of chapter 130 of The Attack on Titan: this will be "The dawn of humanity" and will bring to the foreground two characters who have long since disappeared, namely the protagonist Eren Jaeger and above all Historia Reiss. The two share a flashback in the pages of this chapter where Eren reveals his whole plan to Historia. However the queen disagrees and opposes and will try to stop him, and none of Eren's phrases will be able to convince her.

Another flashback is coming, this time on Eren and Zeke where they seem to be talking about Ackerman but also about Mikasa. However, there is also room for the alliance between Marleyans and Eldians who want to avoid the genocide of Eren. Unfortunately, Hange must communicate that Liberius has been razed to the ground and therefore Annie decides to leave the group revealing that she no longer has a reason to be part of it.

READ:  Attack on Titan: Isayama dedicates a nice illustration on how to "wash your hands"

In the finale of The Attack of the Giants 130 we see Eren with the original giant in its horrifying form, mainly composed of bones in plain sight and a grotesque shape.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.