Entertainment

The Attack of the Giants 126 shows up with the first spoilers

February 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Another month has finally passed and fans of The attack of the Giants they will soon be able to get their hands on chapter 126 of the work. By now the path towards the end seems downhill, with many characters reappearing one after the other who can't wait to have their say. What should readers expect from The Attack of the Giants 126?

The title of the chapter of The Attack of the Giants chapter 126 will be "Pride" and as usual it will deal with different scenarios, before reuniting everything in one direction. Armin and Gabi left for Ragako village, a place almost reached by Connie and Falco. The Marleyan boy is about to be a victim of Connie's mother, but Armin arrives and stops him in time. Armin asks Connie instead to feed him to the mother, even trying to throw himself in the mouth, but Connie saves him and decides to let it all go.

READ:  Capture in My Hero Academia 4: a League of Villain antagonist behind bars

Yelena, Pieck, Magath, Jean, Hange and Levi are all seen together in the same spot while Historia does not appear. On the final page, all the characters come together: there are members of the 104th division together with Gabi, Falco, Reiner and Annie. However, there seems to be no news on Eren, but probably the protagonist of The Attack of the Giants will have to face all these characters in the near future, presumably bringing everything to a conclusion.

Attack on Titan 126 will be officially published on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine on Friday 7 February.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.