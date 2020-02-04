The Attack of the Giants 126 shows up with the first spoilers

Share it:

Another month has finally passed and fans of The attack of the Giants they will soon be able to get their hands on chapter 126 of the work. By now the path towards the end seems downhill, with many characters reappearing one after the other who can't wait to have their say. What should readers expect from The Attack of the Giants 126?

The title of the chapter of The Attack of the Giants chapter 126 will be "Pride" and as usual it will deal with different scenarios, before reuniting everything in one direction. Armin and Gabi left for Ragako village, a place almost reached by Connie and Falco. The Marleyan boy is about to be a victim of Connie's mother, but Armin arrives and stops him in time. Armin asks Connie instead to feed him to the mother, even trying to throw himself in the mouth, but Connie saves him and decides to let it all go.

Yelena, Pieck, Magath, Jean, Hange and Levi are all seen together in the same spot while Historia does not appear. On the final page, all the characters come together: there are members of the 104th division together with Gabi, Falco, Reiner and Annie. However, there seems to be no news on Eren, but probably the protagonist of The Attack of the Giants will have to face all these characters in the near future, presumably bringing everything to a conclusion.

Attack on Titan 126 will be officially published on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine on Friday 7 February.