The attack of the Giants 125 raises the veil on the past of a well-known character

While being close to the finale, The attack of the Giants he has yet to recount several events and explore many characters. Precisely for this reason, the last chapters published on Bessatsu Shonen Magazine have seen the return of several individuals who have disappeared for more or less time from the story of Hajime Isayama.

On the ending of chapter 124 of The attack of the Giants we witnessed the return of Annie Leonhart. The destruction of the walls caused by Eren has actually dissolved any hardening created by the giants, canceling the power of Annie's crystal locked in the Stohess dungeons.

With the new monthly appointment, Isayama highlighted Annie in the first phase, creating a duet with Hitch during which the blonde giantess reveals her past. Abandoned in the empire of Marley as a newborn, she was adopted by an Eldian like her, already long closed in the Marleyan ghettos. The man raised her as a soldier, teaching her different fighting techniques and making her a lethal weapon.

The purpose of the man seemed to be to make her a Marleyan warrior in order to obtain all the privileges that Marley gives to the families of these boys, but after a battle between Annie and her father, the latter proudly revealed that he had her prepared to fight in any situation.

Shortly before Annie's departure for the island of Paradise, the man tried in vain to block his daughter from going, regretting having involved her in that potentially suicidal adventure. Unable to convince her, he still asked her to return safely to Marley. This event, as Annie herself reveals, inevitably marked her entire stay on the island, giving her a new perspective on life outside the battle.

The Attack on Titan may still hold something for Annie Leonhart, with a non-marginal role since it is still in possession of the power of the Female Giant. And, in the same chapter, Captain Levi also returns.