The ATP cancels the professional circuit for the next six months

March 12, 2020
Edie Perez
The ATP has announced the suspension for six weeks of professional circuit, both the first circuit and the Challenge, in the face of the worldwide escalation of the pandemic of coronavirus.

This suspension will last until the week of April 20, so after the cancellation of Indian wells tournaments will not be disputed Miami, Houston, Marrakech, Montecarlo, Barcelona and Budapest. It starts right away, as the Challengers of Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) and Potchefstroom (South Africa) will not be completed.

"It is not a decision made lightly and represents a big loss for our tournaments, players and fans all over the world. However, we believe it is the responsible action what is needed right now to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, tennis community and public health in general from this global pandemic, "said Andrea Gaudenzi, president of ATP.

"The global nature of our sport and the necessary international travel present significant risks and challenges in the current circumstances, just as the directives of the local authorities are increasingly restrictive, "said Gaudenzi, who assures that will monitor the evolution of the case daily and is confident that the circuit 'will resume when the situation improves'

