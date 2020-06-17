The ATP announced the resumption of the circuit: when and how Roland Garros and the US Open will be played

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Each tournament will have its own conditions and protocols to which professionals must adhere (EFE)

The men's tennis circuit (ATP) and the women's circuit (WTA), detained since March by the new coronavirus pandemic, will resume on August 14 in Washington and on August 3 in Palermo (Italy) respectively, according to the revised calendars officially unveiled this Wednesday.

Roland Garros, which had already moved from its usual dates in May-June and whose start had been rescheduled for September 20, is delayed one week (September 27-October 11) to allow the dispute of the Madrid Masters 1000 (started on September 13) and Rome (September 20).

On the ATP circuit, after the tournament in Washington they will chain togetherl Cincinnati Masters 1000 (from August 22) and the United States Open (August 31), both with New York as the stage. Roland Garros will have a table of qualifying rounds prior to the main tournament, which will begin on September 21, unlike the US Open, who will not have those previous rounds in this edition.

Roland Garros will be played with public (Reuters)

In the case of the women's circuit, the Italian island of Sicily and its capital Palermo will mark the return of competition tennis with an International tournament, the lowest WTA category. Things will get more serious from August 21, when in New York the Premier Mandatory (the equivalent of the men's Masters 1000) of Cincinatti and the United States Open.

These calendars are "provisional" as they depend on "fluctuating" sanitary conditions and the measures taken by different governments, ATP and WTA stressed.

At the moment, the schedule for the resumption of professional tennis reaches the Roland Garros men's final on October 11. "The ATP continues to study all options to add ATP 500 and 250 tournaments if circumstances or allow," added the instance.

A calendar update is planned for mid-July "with an eventual Asian tour before the European indoor tour", which would include the season finale Masters, which would bring together the ATP's eight best of the year in London.

In this way Wimbledon will be the only Grand Slam absent on the calendar (Reuters)

For its part, the WTA published its calendar until the end of the year, with the Masters scheduled for November 9 in Shenzhen (China). In "the next few weeks" ATP and WTA will decide what to do with the world rankings, frozen on both circuits since March.

but Roland Garros organizers announced Wednesday that they are ruling out their tournament being behind closed doors. To the question "Is the hypothesis of playing the tournament behind closed doors discarded?", The president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), Bernard Giudicelli, replied: "Completely."

The FFT president specified that the new ticket sales process will open in late June or early July. According to the French government measures in force to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, the maximum in agglomerations is up to 5,000 people until the end of August, a common limit to all sporting and cultural events.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

With several changes and restrictions due to the coronavirus, the dates of the US Open 2020 were announced

With information from AFP