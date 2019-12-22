The assistant Pescador Hernández, retired on a stretcher in Málaga – Lugo, suffers a bruise in the tibia

The assistant referee Daniel Pescador Hernández, who was injured in Saturday's game at La Rosaleda between Malaga and the Lugo (1-1) and that was taken off the field on a stretcher, suffers a loud bruise on the right tibia, the local club reported.

Pescador Hernández composed the arbitration trio of the party led by the Castilian-Leon Oliver de la Fuente Ramos and in the 67th minute, in the right wing of the Malaguista team's attack, the Lugo defender stepped on him fortuitously Marcelo, without being able to recover after being treated by the doctors of both clubs.

The assistant was removed on a stretcher and transferred to a hospital in the city of Malaga, where he was made several tests They ruled the injury.

The game continued and the injured assistant was replaced by the fourth referee, Collado López, while the principal prolonged the game by this mishap for ten minutes, time that took advantage of the Galician team to tie with a defense free kick Carlos Pita.