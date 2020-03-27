The artist who imagined Game of Thrones as an anime repeats the idea with The Witcher for Netflix

Share it:

The artist Carolina Oliveira repeats one of her most celebrated ideas when converting The witcher, the Netflix series, in an animated series as it did at the time with Game of Thrones with these incredible illustrations.

Oliveira's desasaplands are not exactly like a Japanese anime, rather like a western animated series that clearly draws on that style of play. Still his portrayal of the characters and scenes we saw in the television series starring Henry Cavill is outstanding.

Geralt, Yeneffer, Ciri, Calanthe, Renfri and other characters receive this animated facelift in a collection of images that you can see on the artist's Instagram profile.

In each publication Carolina talks about how she sees each scene and also about the animation series that she is inspired by for this very specific style that she applies to some of her work.

Oliveira's works are always spectacular and in her profile she also has other illustrations from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild imagined as an animation series with a style similar to that used with The Witcher and Game of Thrones.