The artist Daniel Arsham will create official sculptures of the most iconic Pokémon

The Pokémon Company today announced a collaborative project with the artist Daniel Arsham through which recreations of some of the most iconic creatures of the license will be developed Pokemon in the form of sculptures.

The project consists in carrying out an exercise in fictitious archeology, which is to imagine that we are archaeologists of the future discovering objects of the era in which we live now. The artist explains it in an official statement:

Fictional archeology is an idea that consists of taking all the objects of our day to day and imagining that we are an archaeologist of the future discovering these objects of our daily life or current experience. For me, there is something prolific and impactful in trying to move away from our time frame. It gives us a perspective of our life and experience. I hope that with these works I can change the conception of people's time in general.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, manager of The Pokémon Company, explained why this brand is suitable for such an artistic collaboration.

Pokémon has evolved as a brand because of its ability to adopt new technologies and collaborate with partners in new fields, from the sector of data communication systems and geolocation technologies to the world of fashion and art. I am delighted that Daniel Arsham collaborates with us. My wish is that your work will make people around the world delve into your imagination and wonder how the Pokémon would be perceived in thousands of years.

In spring more details about this collaboration will be given and perhaps it is time to see the end of it, thus being able to discover how some Pokémon carved in this fictional archeology task look.