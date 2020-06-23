The Artful Escape: Francis Vendetti's musical dream takes shape in the video gameplay

Share it:

Annapurna Interactive and the developers of Beethoven & Dinosaur participated in the Day of the Devs digital event to show a new gameplay video of The Artful Escape, a scrolling adventure that will narrate the amazing musical and existential adventure of Francis Vendetti.

The young nephew of the legend of folk Johnson Vendetti will have to collect his spiritual heritage and cultivate his artistic vein: the bizarre settings that will be the background of the adventure will be the plastic representation of the dreams nourished by the boy, with scenarios that will change dynamically to witness the artistic and musical growth of our alter-ego.

The multidimensional and psychedelic journey that awaits us as Francis will therefore be full of surprises and twists. Each level that superermo will help to shape the boy's character and help him to confront an increasingly large audience.

The video shown by Annapurna describes the original experience to live during the adventure, between alien worlds populated by bizarre creatures and landscapes that will react dynamically to the sounds triggered by Francis' movements. The release of The Artful Escape is expected within late 2020 on PC, Xbox One and Apple Arcade for iOS systems. Speaking of the Day of the Devs event: have you seen the latest spectacular Sea of ​​Stars gameplay video, the pixel art adventure connected to the story of The Messenger?