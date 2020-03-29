The art of The Mandalorian suggests the arrival of another major character from The Clone Wars

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The announcement of the arrival of Ahsoka Tano The second season of The Mandalorian has been a great event for fans of the character. Ahsoka debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and continued his career in Star Wars: Rebels. Now, we can see her flesh and blood in The Mandalorian thanks to the performance of Rosario Dawson, the actress who will bring the mythical character to life.

But the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker It will not be the only known face that will come to the series, since Dave Filoni has published on his personal Twitter account a new art from The Mandalorian in which we see the clone captain Rex riding alongside the ancient Jedi.

Recall that Rex fought alongside Ahsoka and Anakin and was always a loyal soldier, although the war has taken its toll. The arrival of well-known characters within the Star Wars Universe has been highly celebrated among fans of it.

A few days ago, Ahsoka Tano's voice actress Ashley Eckstein was talking about the producer's decision to hire Rosario Dawson for the role. "The truth is, I'm not involved in The Mandalorian," said Eckstein. "I cannot answer questions about something that I am not a part of. I am not an actress and I have acted in all kinds of media: television and live action movies, theater, voice, presenter and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue interpreting Ahsoka Tano anyway. "

In addition to this, the second season of The Mandalorian it already has two other names that will be added to its ranks. First off, Michael Biehn will play a new bounty hunter who belongs to Mando's past. On the other hand, Bill Burr will retain his role as villain, Mayfield, whom we already met in the sixth episode of the series, The Prisoner.