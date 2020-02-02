Entertainment

The art of Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker shows new details of the story of Rey and Kylo

February 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Colin Trevorrow had a very different ending in mind for the last installment of Star wars. The rise of Skywalker meant the closure of the new trilogy and was in charge of J.J. Abrams, the same director who was responsible for starting it with The Force Awakens. However, Trevorrow's original script was recently revealed and, since then, we are getting more and more details about his initial proposal.

As he did on another occasion, the official art book of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It leaves us again with images of unpublished scenes in the film that represented moments of history that we did not see on screen. Although many believe that these beautiful images belong to the original story of Trevorrow, the truth is that sometimes they are only early desasaplands that facilitate the process of developing the film, so we do not see them on screen.

A clear example of this is the image that shows a Leia gloomy As the death of Carrie fisher it happened before the filming of Episode IXIt is difficult to know for which version of the movie that scene was desasaplanded. However, some of the images have a really spectacular character that invites us to imagine new details about the history of King or the life of Kylo Ren.

Although we will never know what would have happened if Colin Trevorrow I would have remained in charge of the script of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, thanks to the conceptual art of the film we can imagine new worlds while enjoying the artistic beauty it presents.

Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker premiered last December. The criticisms received place it as the film with the lowest score in the franchise, however, if you want to know how we thought about it, we leave you with our review of The Rise of Skywalker.

