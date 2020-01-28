Entertainment

The art of 'Indiana Jones' around the world

January 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
If there is a trilogy that marked the 80s, along with 'Star Wars' and 'Back to the Future', that is Indiana Jones. Starring Harrison Ford, it is one of the most loved sagas by the public even today, more than 30 years later. The designs of his posters are today the object of a collector, since he had the peak of the Polish, Hungarian and Soviet schools. Each poster is more different than the previous one and, although some served as the basis for the rest of the world, others are totally surreal. If they don't tell you they are from 'Indiana Jones', you wouldn't even think about it. Here is a review of the best posters of this saga of the most famous archaeologist.

