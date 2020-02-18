The Art of Death Stranding: the volume dedicated to the game of Hideo Kojima is available

Share it:

Slightly behind schedule, Titan Books released the illustrated volume The Art of Death Stranding, a real encyclopedia that includes preparatory sketches, artwork, interviews, concept art and much more illustrated material on the Hideo Kojima game.

Thanks to this Artbook we learned of the existence of a catapult in Death Stranding (then discarded in the final version) and we were able to give a first preliminary look to the design of creatures and monsters of Death Stranding, but this is just a small taste of what is contained in the over 250 pages of the book.

The Art of Death Stranding (ISBN 9781789091564, for anyone wishing to order it) is on sale on Amazon.com in the United States and Canada and at retailers such as Forbidden Planet, Mighty Ape and Booktopia in the United Kingdom, at the moment it is not available on Amazon Italy or other stores Italian. The price is $ 39.95 (29.99 pounds in Great Britain), presumably 39.99 euros in Europe, we are waiting to understand if there are plans for publication in our country or if the interested parties will necessarily have to resort to import.