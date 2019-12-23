The art of Avengers: Endgame shows a very different Marvel Captain

Share it:

It ended up appearing as we all remembered, of course. But the case is that Brie Larson could have changed her look for her appearance on Avengers: Endgame. Something that has made clear the art of the film, which shows a radically different version of the character. A version more faithful to comics, in fact. With a Marvel Captain with much shorter hair. Or rather, "collected."

The information has been shared by the director of visual development and conceptual artist of Marvel Studios, Andy Park, who has shared the image through his official Twitter account. An image in which we can see Carol Danvers wearing a very different helmet than the one she wore in her solo film.

In fact, it is an alternative helmet that is mainly blue and with red and yellow highlights. . In addition, it also has a much wider opening in the upper part of the original helmet, which allows part of your hair to be hidden, giving the feeling that it is very short. You can see the original tweet below.

Helmeted Captain Marvel that almost made it into Avengers: Endgame! @Russo_Brothers wanted something clearly different from her look in her solo film to show that time has passed. I enjoyed coming up with this new look. #captainmarvel #AvengersEnd me @brielarson pic.twitter.com/diKh0Xh9CI – Andy Park (@andyparkart) December 19, 2019

This is what Park says in his message: "Captain Marvel with a helmet, which almost reached Avengers: Endgame! @Russo_Brothers wanted something clearly different from their appearance in the solo movie to show that time had passed. I enjoyed creating this new look.".

As you can see, the image also appears the Scarlet Witch, Gamora, or Valkyrie among others. All, at a time that was raised to take place in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. Obviously, we couldn't finally enjoy that scene.

Sources: CBR / Twitter