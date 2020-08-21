The Argentine that Barcelona has in its sights in case Lioel Messi decides to leave

Share it:

Lionel Messi is seriously considering the possibility of changing the air (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

“Messi is still the best player in the world. It is number 1 and we have it. And every project that is done is done thinking about that and growing its qualities. In the new project Koeman counts on Messi ”, with that phrase the president Josep María Bartomeu made it clear what Barcelona’s thinking is.

The priority, for these hours, is to convince the Argentine to continue linked to the Barça entity. The summit held yesterday by the Rosario and the brand new technical director did not culminate as they expected inside the Catalan institution, since the ’10’ recognized the Dutch strategist that “right now I see myself more outside than inside the club.”

Although no one in Barcelona wants it, the chance that Lionel Messi will leave the institution is real and they will have to study the alternatives they have in case of having to activate a plan B. Given this scenario, Tuttosport states that Paulo Dybala appears as one of the main alternatives to replace him.

Juventus comes from having a great season at Juventus (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

“Manchester City, Barcelona and Manchester United stay tuned”, assured the Italian newspaper. The future of The jewel, despite being the MVP of last season in Serie A, it is anyone’s guess.

The economic situation caused by the coronavirus slightly changed the plans in Juventus, an institution that is also in full restructuring after the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Champions League at the hands of Lyon. The Old ladyUntil now, he has not accepted the proposal that they approached from the Cordoba environment: go on to earn 15 million euros per season, which would make him the second best payment of the squad and the entire Italian tournament (only Cristiano Ronaldo would surpass – 31 million euros-). His contract currently ends in June 2022 and he receives 7.5 million a year.

Last week The Gazzetta dello Sport He warned about this situation and warned that the leaders of the Turin team are studying the possibility of selling it, since it is for the only footballer that a “maxi offer” of between 90 and 100 million could arrive, a figure that would allow them to come out with force to the pass market to face the hires requested by Andrea Pirlo, the new Juventus coach.

Hence, the Old lady They will have to decide which way to go in this passing market: whether to sell one of its pillars in order to implement a profound revolution within the squad or to get rid of some secondary pieces and replace them with more functional players.

Tuttosport He also points out the possibility of joining Manchester United, a club that showed interest last season by offering Romelu Lukaku as a bargaining chip. However, on that occasion La Joya preferred to stay to fight for a place in Italy.

Those led by Ole Gunnar Solskjær still maintain the desire to have the Cordovan among their ranks and have an asset that is very attractive to Juve: Paul Pogba. The bianconeriThey repeatedly tested the waters to be able to repatriate the French midfielder, who won four Scudettos, three Italian Super Cups and two Italian Cups during his four seasons in Serie A.

Paulo Dybala had a great season, in which he occupied the position of “false 9” on several occasions. The Laguna Larga native scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in a total of 46 appearances.

For their part, crouched and waiting for what happens with Lionel Messi are three clubs: Inter, PSG and Manchester City. Aided by Chinese, Qatari or Emirati investors, respectively, these three institutions are some of the few that could cope with the hiring of the Argentine.

