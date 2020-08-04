The Argentine promise of Real Madrid that can land in Racing: "We are absolutely excited"

Share it:

Francisco Feuillassier is 22 years old and plays for Real Madrid (Photo: Facuendo Pechervsky)

The name of Francisco Feuillassier He is very little known in Argentina, but on his back he carries one of the promises of football. The attacker of the Real Madrid, who already had his minutes in the official team, could give an unexpected twist to his career to land in Racing, the club of his loves.

"I don't rule it out in any way Because for the boy it is like he has been called the illusion of his shirt of a lifetime. Argentines carry respect for a shirt in their hearts and we defend a lot the sense of belonging: the heart of Franchu has a sense of belonging in Racing”, Confessed his representative Alejandro Camano in dialogue with the radio program The Sports Oral.

The 22-year-old footballer born in Mar del Plata trained in the inferiors of Real Madrid, since at the age of 10 he emigrated with his family to Spain. In an interview with Infobae two years ago, the promise already confessed its fanaticism for the Academy: “I am a Racing fan because of my dad and my grandfather. Playing in Racing is my dream. An ideal. My heart is Racing ”.

"I know there has been some communication and we are grateful," said his representative (Photo: Facuendo Pechervsky)

The directors of the Avellaneda club took note of those phrases and in recent weeks began the seduction operation: "I know there has been some communication and we are grateful. A figure of the Milito level is somewhat unthinkable for the age and history of FranchuBut we are working on a possibility and a way to continue his career. Franchu belongs to Real Madrid, is about to sign his renewal. He has a year of contract ahead, but Real Madrid wants to renew it for three more ”.

Faced with this scenario, his representative indicated that the departure –which would be on loan– would only occur because Racing is the team that shows interest, since otherwise the boy would not evaluate leaving the Meringue: "It is not the intention to leave Madrid and neither does Madrid intend for the boy to leave. The coach, Raúl, has asked Franchu not to leave, to stay, even with the possibility of Castilla and the intention of the first team. We weren't shuffling deals. This possibility comes from the heart and a sense of belonging to Racing. If he had been in Argentina and Racing would have called him, it would not have taken him long to arrive. ”

Camano explained that they initially found out about Racing's interest in the press statements of the members of that club's board of directors: “We echoed the possibility that Racing offered us and the possibility of the boy. We had not thought about the possibility of Argentina at any time, but given the proposal of such a great historic, such a beautiful possibility … We have to see in an undetermined time what possibility we have of making a decision with such risk. Argentina has a different situation from what the market is and we have to think about it very well. But we are absolutely excited about Racing has set eyes on this kid"

When explaining how Feuillassier plays, he compared him to Jadon Sancho, the man from Borussia Dortmund who is about to emigrate to Manchester United: “In these last two years I have seen Dortmund and it seems to me that Franchu It has very similar conditions to Sancho, an extreme left and right that goes inside. That he is an assistant, a scorer. He has impressive speed, he is charming, one on one, but he has the generosity of assistance ”.

