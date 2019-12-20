Sports

The applauded gesture of sportsmanship of the Becerril after receiving eight goals

December 20, 2019
Edie Perez
He Calf It has been one of the great sensations of the last day of the Copa del Rey. The local team of Field Calf (Palencia) received 8 goals from the Real society to finish his career in this competition but he lived a day full of emotions and gestures of sportsmanship.

One of the most important, the message that the Becerril published in its social networks at the end of the game giving "thanks" to the San Sebastian team for the "show offered" during the second part of the game. In that message, the club also congratulated its players for the "feat" achieved in this Cup.

The message has been very well received in the networks. "You are enormous. The affection and respect that you have shown to Real is not going to be forgotten," says one user. "This spring I promise to visit Becerril," says another. "In Donosti you have one more fan", add. Thus, dozens of messages from supporters of the Royal grateful for what happened this Thursday in the New Balastera.

The president of the Royal Society, Jokin Aperribay, has had the gesture of inviting all the residents of Becerril de Campos (just over 750 inhabitants) to a club game txuri urdin.

