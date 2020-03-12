The appeal of the Juventus player infected by the coronavirus

Daniele Rugani, Italian defense of the Juventus and the first case of a Serie A footballer who tested positive for coronavirus, reported in the early hours of this Thursday that it is "fine" and encouraged citizens to respect the security measures taken by the Government to contain the spread of this disease.

"I imagine you have read the news (from the positive for coronavirus) and I want reassure everyone those who are worrying about me, I'm fine. I encourage everyone to rules are respected, because this virus does not make distinctions, "Rugani wrote on Twitter.

"Let's respect the rules for us, for our loved ones and for those around us, "added the Italian defender, who is currently asymptomatic.

Juventus published a statement late Wednesday that reported Rugani's positive and that he is "acting with all necessary measures to isolate the player, in addition to controlling everyone who has had contact with him. "

Suspension of all activities

The Italian footballer was on the bench last Sunday in the Juventus match against Inter and both teams temporarily suspended sports activities and are currently in quarantine.

"FC Internazionale Milan reports that, following Juventus' statement regarding the positive of player Daniele Rugani by COVID-19, all sports activities are suspended until further communication. The club works to take all necessary measures ", reads the statement from the Milanese club.

Italy is experiencing moments of maximum emergency and the Government has decided to approve the "total blockade" of the country, with the closure of all businesses, except for those that offer basic necessities, such as supermarkets or pharmacies. The coronavirus has already caused 827 deaths and more than 12,000 infections in Italy, according to the latest official data from the Civil Protection.