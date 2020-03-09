The anti-Semitic gestures of a player to the swollen rival after being expelled

Terrible episode happened in the First National – the Second Argentine Division. Arnaldo Gonzalez, New Chicago midfielder, was one of the proper names of the game against Atlanta. The Argentine player showed his anger when the referee showed him the red card and paid for it with the swollen rival.

When he left the field, the player made an anti-Semitic gesture dedicated to the followers of the rival team, which was captured by the transmission of TyC Sports. Hours later, the club issued a statement condemning the attitude of its player.

"From the New Chicago Athletic Club we repudiate the gestures made by the player Arnaldo González, and We will evaluate the disciplinary measures to be taken. We apologize to all Atlanta fans and to the entire Jewish community, "the statement said.

Arnaldo González himself apologized in a video shared by the club. I wanted to apologize to the Jewish community. I just watched the video and I'm very embarrassed. I'm not like that. It was a time of fever after being expelled and receiving insults. I reacted in a way that I don't have to react. I hope you can accept my apologies: the Jewish community and the people of Atlanta, "he explained.