The announcer Diego El Pulpomo Rentería dies in the CDMX

Mexico City.– Through Twitter, the conductor Eduardo Videgaray lamented the death of Diego Rentería, "El Pulpomo", with whom he shared microphones in the radio program La Corneta.

With deep pain and sadness I inform you that our great friend and companion Diego Rentería @ElPulpomo He died today. I hug his family, Alma and us his friends. We will miss you very much, dear Octopus. – Eduardo Videgaray (@EVIDEGARAY)

José Ramón San Cristóbal, "El Estaca", co-driver of La Corneta, also dedicated a few words on his social network.

"With great sadness in my heart I warn you that our friend and radio and television collaborator Diego Rentería has left us this afternoon. A hug to his family, of which many of us loved him and enjoyed it," he said.

Diego Alejandro Rentería Cordova, who distinguished himself by his sense of humor and his particular style of conducting interviews, died Tuesday night in Mexico City, so far the causes of his death have not been indicated.