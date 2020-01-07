The announcement trailer for the anime adaptation of Higurashi: When They Cry arrives

Share it:

Through a first official trailer, 07th Expansion isKadokawa have announced to the public that the franchise Higurashi: When They Cry (Higurashi no Naku Koro ni) – which among its projects sees an anime and a video game -, will see the arrival of a new animated series of which very few details have been released for now.

For the moment we know that Ryukishi07 and 07th Expansion are accredited for the construction of the work. In addition, Akio Watanabe has been placed as character design while Passion is taking care of the animation process, all supported by Infinite who is producing the series. Finally, it was confirmed that the studio has opened a website and a Twitter account, both dedicated to the animated series.

The first anime series dedicated to Higurashi: When They Cry was originally released in 2006, all for a total of 26 episodes which was followed by a second season released in 2007 and consisting of 24 episodes. The visual novel dedicated to the franchise is instead license plate 07th Expansion and was published in chapters in 2002 at Comiket, with the story centered on a series of murders somehow related to an autumn festival that would take place in a peaceful rural village.

