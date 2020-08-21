the announcement of the Riverdale star

Share it:

In recent months the rumors about the breakup between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have become increasingly insistent, and now the confirmation has finally arrived from one of the directly interested: the Riverdale stars have separated permanently last March.

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, and the final separation took place in March" In fact, explained Sprouse, interpreter in the Jughead Jones series, through a post on Instagram. "What an amazing experience I have had, I will always feel lucky and grateful that I had the opportunity to fall in love. I wish you all the love and happiness possible from now on. This is what I have to say, whatever else you feel. It doesn't matter. Besides, her movie will be out very soon! I'm sure it was as amazing as everything else she does. Thanks guys. "

The actor's words came a few hours after Lili Reinhart's statements about her battle against depression: following the interview, the actress had to clarify on sosicals that the situation had not nothing to do with her relationship with Sprouse.

The film Sprouse refers to in the post is Chemical Hearts, a romantic drama inspired by the novel by author Krystal Sutherland which will see Reinhart alongside Austin Abrams. The film will debut on Amazon Prime Video next 21 August.

