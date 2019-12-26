The announcement of the renewal of Joaquin who has put the Betis with their hearts in a fist

Joaquín Sánchez has renewed by the Real Betis one more season. At 38, the Sevilla player has decided to continue another year in the team of his loves but has put the Betis with his heart in a fist with his way of announcing such good news.

Betis has published a video on his Twitter account in which Joaquin himself appears announcing his retirement as a professional footballer and taking stock of his career, with humorous wink included, remembering that moment in which Lopera sent him to Albacete, shortly before leaving the Sevillian club heading to Valencia.

However, in the middle of the video and after a helicopter ride, Joaquín 'changes his mind' and decides to continue another year. "I am at my best as a footballer", recognized one of the most skilled and fun players of LaLiga.

Joaquin's renewal until June 2021 It is not only good news for Betis but also great news for Spanish football.