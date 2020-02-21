Sports

The announcement of Neymar laughing through his absence at the Rio Carnival

February 21, 2020
Edie Perez
"This time there will be no controversy." So he announced Neymar who for the first time in six years will not attend the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro on this occasion.

"It is with immense happiness that I will miss the 2020 carnival. That's right. This time there will be no controversy," said the Brazilian football player in a 'story' of his Instagram profile.

Thus, this season Neymar will change his usual plans during this stretch of the season and will stay in Paris with his team. The bad luck of the Brazilian with the injuries During this time of the year it has been the one that has caused Neymar not to miss any of the last six years of the famous Carnival.

