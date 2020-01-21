The anime series Bofuri will be released in simulcast on the Yamato Animation Youtube channel

Share it:

With an announcement that came directly from the official Facebook page of Yamato Animation, the company surprised all its fans by announcing that the anime Itai no wa Iya nano de Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu, known more simply as Bofuri, will be published in simulcast on the company's Youtube channel.

As revealed, the animated series – which identifies itself as an adaptation of the light novel written by Yuumikan – will be divided into twelve episodes, with the first made available later today with Italian subtitles, a news that will surely delight many fans. In addition, it has also been revealed that the second episode is expected for tomorrow, January 21, at 15:00 in the afternoon, while the third episode is expected for January 22, always at 15:00.

In case you don't know her, the work narrates the adventures of Kaede Honjou, a girl who decides to launch herself in an extremely famous fantasy VRMMO video game. The young woman, afraid of being able to hurt herself, he therefore decided to focus everything on a "maxed" character in vitality called Maple. What appears before her is a slow character, weak and unable to face even the most useless of the opponents. On the other hand, however, her choice allows her to obtain two incredibly powerful abilities, namely Absolute Defense and Counter Skill, which allow her to cancel any damage.

