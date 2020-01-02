Entertainment

The anime "Pet" shows its first Opening, the singer is the author of the Tokyo OP Ghoul

January 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Twin Engine, the Japanese company responsible for the production of the likes of Babylon, Dororo and Vinland Saga, has recently shown through its official YouTube profile the entire Opening of the new anime series Pet, taken from the manga of Ranjo Miyake and coming in worldwide simulcast on Amazon Prime Video next January 6th.

The opening theme song was written and sung by the Japanese rock star TK, stage name of Toru Kitajima of Ling Tosite Sigure, already famous for having curated in 2015 the iconic OP of Tokyo Ghoul unravel. The new piece, listenable by clicking on the PV visible at the top of the article, is titled Chō Tobu Suisō and should accompany us throughout the entire first season of Pet.

We remind you that Miyake's work tells the story of a group of individuals able to infiltrate people's minds and manipulate their memories. In the past these powers were used to cover accidents, murders and other painful acts, but this ability will not only end up destroying the minds of others, but also to corrupt the hearts of the people who use them. These people, despised and at the same time feared, will be given the name "Pet".

And what do you think of it? Do you like L'opening? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more about the anime instead, we refer you to the first official trailer of Pet.

