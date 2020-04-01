The anime of World Trigger shows itself in a key visual and reveals the staff

Share it:

Unfortunately Daisuke Ashihara was a very unfortunate mangaka. After some health problems he was forced to pause his manga, World Trigger, indefinitely. The return at the end of 2018 gave a glimpse of a light for the project that has recently been enriched with a new anime.

A second season has been announced for World Trigger on the occasion of the Jump Festa 2020. The teaser trailer had anticipated the return of the main characters and supporting actors of the opera. After a few months of silence, the production reveals others details on the upcoming World Trigger project.

The first concerns one key visual of World Trigger which you can see in the first tweet below. Together Osamu Mikumo four other characters appear, presented in a digital screen that brings out the whole science fiction side of the anime. Four prominent staff elements were also revealed:

Film director: morio hatano

Composition of the series: Hiroyuki Yoshino

Character Design: Toshihisa Kaiya

Music: Kenji Kawai

After the brief return to Weekly Shonen Jump, Daisuke Ashihara's manga has been moved on Jump SQ at the end of 2018. Despite the slower rhythms of the monthly magazine, World Trigger continues to pause even if for single issues and not for extended periods of time.