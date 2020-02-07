The anime of Tower of God is near: revealed the release date and the key visual

Share it:

Compared to manga, originating in Japan, manhwa enjoy much less popularity. Comics originating in South Korea are often mistreated, but nevertheless some of them emerge particularly and conquer a large portion of the public. Among these there is Tower of God, one of the most famous manhwa together with The Breaker.

Tower of God saw an announcement a few months ago regarding the production of an animated series. It is almost unique in the panorama of Korean comics and the news stirred the fans who were so excited to see Bam and Rachel animated, but who did not know what to expect from this production.

From the silence of August onwards, no other news had emerged until this morning, when the official Twitter account of Tower of God has not released the first key visual and an airing date. The Korean title written and drawn by SIU will debut in spring 2020, so in about two months. For the occasion, Crunchyroll and Webtoon have announced a partnership for the co-production of manhwa. The American streaming platform will take care of transmitting the episodes in simulcast.

More details on the staff and cast will arrive in the coming weeks via Crunchyroll and the official website tog-anime.com, while at the bottom you can observe the key visual with Bam and Rachel in profile. Tower of God will be the first manhwa to become an anime, what do you expect from the title that could open a new era for Korean comics?