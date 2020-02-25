The anime of Tower of God arrives in Italy on Crunchyroll, here is the trailer and release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The anime adaptation of Tower of God will be the first of eight Crunchyroll Originals scheduled for 2020, and will officially debut in April with lots of Italian subtitles. Along with the announcement, the streaming site also distributed the first official trailer of the work, visible at the top of the article.

Tower of God is a manhwa, South Korean counterpart of Japanese manga. The story tells the adventures of Baam Twenty-fifth and his climb to the top of the Tower of God, to find his partner Rachel. The work boasts nearly 500 chapters available and is still in the serialization phase.

The South Korean author SIU commented on the news of the anime adaptation: "Hi everyone, I'm SIU, the author of Tower of God. When I was young, I thought that crazy things would happen in 2020. For example, I thought someone would invent shoes that would allow us to fly. Now we are in 2020, shoes don't exist, but the webtoon I've been working on for ten years is about to become an anime. This is perhaps even more incredible. I hope this series will make you happier than that pair of shoes, and I hope you enjoy every minute of this incredible adventure. Thank you.".

And what do you think of it? Does the trailer convince you? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a fan of manhwa then you can't really miss the opportunity to take a look at the petition regarding Solo Leveling.