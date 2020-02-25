Entertainment

The anime of Tower of God arrives in Italy on Crunchyroll, here is the trailer and release date

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The anime adaptation of Tower of God will be the first of eight Crunchyroll Originals scheduled for 2020, and will officially debut in April with lots of Italian subtitles. Along with the announcement, the streaming site also distributed the first official trailer of the work, visible at the top of the article.

Tower of God is a manhwa, South Korean counterpart of Japanese manga. The story tells the adventures of Baam Twenty-fifth and his climb to the top of the Tower of God, to find his partner Rachel. The work boasts nearly 500 chapters available and is still in the serialization phase.

The South Korean author SIU commented on the news of the anime adaptation: "Hi everyone, I'm SIU, the author of Tower of God. When I was young, I thought that crazy things would happen in 2020. For example, I thought someone would invent shoes that would allow us to fly. Now we are in 2020, shoes don't exist, but the webtoon I've been working on for ten years is about to become an anime. This is perhaps even more incredible. I hope this series will make you happier than that pair of shoes, and I hope you enjoy every minute of this incredible adventure. Thank you.".

READ:  The original script for Alien's first film is about to become a comic book!

And what do you think of it? Does the trailer convince you? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a fan of manhwa then you can't really miss the opportunity to take a look at the petition regarding Solo Leveling.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.