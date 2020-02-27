The anime of My Hero Academia introduces a pivotal character for the future of the series

Share it:

The most recent episode of My Hero Academia has introduced – through an apparently transient sequence – one of the most important villains for the development of the entire series: Destro. We will find out more about its history over the next season, but in the meantime let's make a short summary for the readers of the manga.

So in case you weren't on par with the events of the manga, we strongly advise you not to go ahead with the reading.

Right, whose real name is Chikara Yotsubashi, has been the founder of the Liberation Army. He built an entire army in order to destroy the Quirk's "status quo", that is, to break the inflexible regulations that limited citizens in the use of their skills. His attempts failed, colliding with the stiff opposition of the heroes and the state, and once captured he was imprisoned.

During his detention he wrote his memoirs, and immediately afterwards he decided to commit suicide. His writings allowed the Liberation Army to survive, especially thanks to the intervention of his heir, Re-Right.

Re-Destro appears in the narrative arc "My Villain Academia", in which the League of Villain faction and the Liberation Army give rise to a close clash, ending in a plot twist that will prove to be fundamental for the narrative development of the entire manga. Thanks to his enormous power, Shigaraki takes over the army of Redestro, forming a new organization known as "Paranormal Liberation Front, with more than 100,000 members in its ranks.

The saga in question is undoubtedly one of the best in My Hero Academia, certainly the most atypical among those staged by Horikoshi, and we trust in the qualities of Studio Bones for a transposition capable of enhancing its full potential.

