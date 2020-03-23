The anime of Lapis Re: LiGHTs is shown in a promotional video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a recent live on the AbemaTV streaming platform, linked to KLab Games, a promotional video about the anime was shown Lapis Re: LiGHTs . The project to which the anime belongs, named Magic x Idol, was conceived by the Kadokawa publishing house, and involves more media within it.

In the video you find at the top of the page, we not only see sequence of scenes with a not indifferent quality, but the members who participated in the making of the episodes are also listed, as well as the voice actors.

The studio that will handle the production is Yokohama Animation Lab. The direction was entrusted to Hiroyuki Hata, while Hakime Asano and Kasumi Tsuchida will supervise the scripts and the script. The animation director, as well as character designer, it will be Taro Ikegami, and the soundtrack will be composed by Satoshi Hōno.

The release of the anime is scheduled for the current year, and you can see the first promotional image at the bottom of the page. The original name of the project specifies that "Idols in this world can use magic". We also know that there are plans for both the role-playing game for smartphones linked to the franchise, and for one manga transposition with drawings by Hiroichi and texts by Shingo Nagai.

Recall that, in this particular period, the J-Pop publishing house is offering manga at very affordable prices, and we refer you to our advice on what to read to deal with the quarantine.