The anime of Keep Your Hands off Eizouken is a success: sales of the manga exploded

When an anime is well made and can accommodate large portions of the audience, inevitably the positive effects can also be seen on the manga. An important example of 2019 is that of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and a similar effect is happening to Keep Your Hands off Eizouken, anime currently running on Crunchyroll.

Mantan Web, the online portal of Mainichi Shimbun, announced on Thursday 30 January that the manga by Keep Your Hands off Eizouken is suffering from the beneficial effects of the anime. Currently, there are 500,000 printed copies of Keep Your Hands off Eizouken, distributed for all volumes published so far in Japan. After the debut of the anime in Japan last month, sales of the manga have grown a lot and this has forced the publishing house to print several copies several times.

Owara has started publishing Keep Your Hands off Eizouken in 2016 on Gekkan! Spirits, Shogakukan magazine. The fifth tankobon of the work was released on Thursday in Japan. The work was nominated in 2018 for Manga Taisho, while it won the top Bros. Comic Award in 2017. Thanks to his sympathy, Keep Your Hands off Eizouken has also earned a live action film coming in the summer of 2020. Meanwhile, the opening of Eizouken has immediately gone viral.