The anime of Altered Carbon arrives on March 19 on Netflix, here are some preview images

Netflix's spring is enriched with other anime-themed titles: after Castlevania 3 and Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045, in fact, the arrival of the long-awaited has been confirmed animated spin-off of Altered Carbon. The film, lasting about 103 minutes, will debut on March 19 on the streaming platform.

The news was given by Netflix's official Twitter profile, which also took the opportunity to share some preview images. As you can see at the bottom the animations were made in 3D, a choice very little appreciated by users. Before we get an idea, however, we will have to wait for the distribution of the first official trailer.

The plot of Alter Carbon: Resleeved was written by Come on Sato (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Eureka Seven, Cowboy Bebop, Ergo Proxy) is Tsukasa Kondo, while the director was placed at the direction Jō Nakajimo. No details have yet been revealed on the story, although it has been announced that "Resleeved will explore and expand the Altered Carbon universe". The film is a spin-off and will not replace the second season of the television series, which is scheduled to air on February 27, 2020.

And what do you think of it? Do you have high expectations for this feature film? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below.