The anime Kageki Shoujo !! reveals his first promo video

On the official site for the animated adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Kumiko Saiki, Kageki Shoujo !! (Opera Girl!!), the first promotional video of the project was published. The video confirms that its premiere is still scheduled in Japan for this year.

For his part, Saiki began publishing the original manga under the title of Kageki Shoujo! (with just an exclamation point) in the magazine Jump Kai from the publisher Shueisha in 2012 and ended in 2014, when the magazine ceased its serialization in October 2014.

Subsequently, Saiki began publishing the sequel titled Kageki Shoujo !! (with two exclamation points) in the magazine Melody from the publisher Shueisha in 2015. The publisher published the ninth compilation volume on March 5.

Production team

Kazuhiro Yoneda (Akatsuki no Yona, Gleipnir, Mahou Shoujo Nante Mou Ii Desukara.) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios Pine Jam .

(Akatsuki no Yona, Gleipnir, Mahou Shoujo Nante Mou Ii Desukara.) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios . Tadashi Morishita (Akatsuki no Yona, Detective Conan) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Akatsuki no Yona, Detective Conan) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Takahiro Ishida is in charge of character design, with the assistance of Eriko Iida , Akira Takata Y Takao Maki .

is in charge of character design, with the assistance of , Y . Eriko Iida , Akira Takata Y Tomoko Fukunaga They are in charge of the animation direction.

, Y They are in charge of the animation direction. Tsuneyoshi Saito (This Coil, Soukyuu no Fafner: Dead Aggressor, xxxHOLiC Movie: Manatsu no Yoru no Yume) is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack, under the sound direction of Yukio Nagasaki.

Sinopsis de Kageki Shoujo !!

Like the Takarazuka Revue, the girls who attend the Kouka Kageki High School arts academy perform all the parts of a musical theater, whether female or male. Ai Narada is a jaded ex-idol who plays female roles while her partner, Sarasa Watanabe, is a girl from a rural area who plays male roles. From school to stage to the rest of their lives, there is no challenge these girls cannot face with their passion for acting.

Source: Comic Natalie

© Kumiko Saiki / Hakusensha / “Kageki Shoujo !!” Production Committee