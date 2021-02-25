The anime industry continues to grow while animators remain in poverty

The newspaper The New York Times published an article titled «The anime industry is booming. So why do animators live in poverty?»Where the enormous discrepancy between the earnings of the anime industry and the working conditions of the workers of the most basic links was pointed out.

«Business has never been better for Japanese anime. And that’s exactly why Tetsuya Akutsu is thinking of quitting. When Akutsu-san became an animator, the global anime market was slightly more than half of what it would be in 2018, when it reached an estimated $ 24 billion. The consumption boom stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated growth within and outside of Japan. But little of the windfall has come to Akutsu-san. Although he works most of the hours that he is awake, He takes home $ 1,400 to $ 3,800 a month even as a featured animator and occasional director on some of Japan’s most popular franchises».

«And he is one of the lucky ones, since Thousands of lower-tier illustrators do hard piecework for as little as $ 200 a month. Instead of rewarding them, the industry’s explosive growth has only widened the gap between the earnings they help generate and their paltry wages, which makes many wonder if they can afford to continue following their passion. “I want to work in the anime industry for the rest of my life,” Akutsu, 29, said during a telephone interview. But as she prepares to start a family, she feels intense financial pressure to leave. “I know that it is impossible to marry and raise a child”».

«Low wages and terrible working conditions (hospitalization for overwork can be a badge of honor in Japan) have confused the usual laws of the business world. Typically increased demand, at least in theory, stimulate competition for talent, raising the salary of existing workers and attracting new ones. That is happening to some extent at the highest levels of the industry.. Median annual earnings for key illustrators and other top-of-the-line talents increased to around $ 36,000 in 2019 from around $ 29,000 in 2015, according to statistics compiled by the Japan Animation Creators Association, a labor organization.».

«The problem stems in part from the structure of the industry, what restricts the flow of earnings to studios. But studios can get away with it with the meager salary in part because there is an almost unlimited group of young people who are passionate about anime and who dream of making a name for themselves in the industrysaid Simona Stanzani, who has worked in the business as a translator for nearly three years. decades. “There are a lot of artists who are amazing,” he said, adding that the studios “they have a lot of cannon fodder, they have no reason to raise wages“».

«Rather than negotiate higher fees or share the benefits with production committees, many studios have continued to pressure animators, cutting costs by hiring them as freelancers.. As a result, program production costs, which have long lagged far behind those of projects in the United States, have remained low even as profits increase.».

«Jun Sugawara, a digital animator and activist who runs a nonprofit that provides affordable housing to young illustrators, began campaigning on his behalf in 2011 after learning of the harsh conditions faced by workers creating their favorite anime. Animators’ long working hours appear to violate Japanese labor regulations, He said, but the authorities have taken little interest, even though the government has made anime a central part of its public diplomacy efforts through its Cool Japan program. “Until now, national and local governments do not have effective strategiesTo address the problem, Sugawara said. He added that “Cool Japan is meaningless and irrelevant politics“.

«Not all studies pay such low salaries: Kyoto Animation, the study attacked by an arsonist in 2019, is known for avoiding freelancers in favor of salaried employees, for example. But those studies remain atypical. If something is not done soon, cree Sugawara, the industry could one day collapse as promising young talents leave the position to find a job that can provide them with a better life».

Source: The New York Times

© 2021 The New York Times Company