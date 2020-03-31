Entertainment

The anime Haikyu! To The Top returns to show itself with a new key visual

March 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Over the past few months we have often talked about Haikyu !! To The Top, the much talked about fourth season of the animated series taken from the manga – sports themed – materialized thanks to the work of Haruichi Furudate, work that from the very first volume has managed to conquer millions and millions of readers.

After a long and for many stressful wait, the production finally landed on the small screens of the public, with a first part of the season that ended these days among the appreciation of the fans, who indulged in numerous compliments on social media. Now, however, we will have to wait until summer 2020, more precisely in July – for the moment we do not yet have a specific day -, the month in which the second half of production will return to the spotlight with a new episode.

In short, it will be necessary to wait a little longer before being able to see how the events narrated in the anime will end – with the latest episodes of Haikyu !! who also had an expected character on display – and fans seem eager to find out how the story will continue. Well, to celebrate the conclusion of the first half of the work, the staff at work on the anime has released a new key visual dedicated to the series, image viewable at the bottom of the news and through which it is possible to see the rich cast of characters who will return to show themselves with future episodes.

READ:  A group of teachers parodies the main theme of 'Friends'

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that several events have been announced recently to celebrate the anniversary of Haikyu !!.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.