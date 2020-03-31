The anime Haikyu! To The Top returns to show itself with a new key visual

Share it:

Over the past few months we have often talked about Haikyu !! To The Top, the much talked about fourth season of the animated series taken from the manga – sports themed – materialized thanks to the work of Haruichi Furudate, work that from the very first volume has managed to conquer millions and millions of readers.

After a long and for many stressful wait, the production finally landed on the small screens of the public, with a first part of the season that ended these days among the appreciation of the fans, who indulged in numerous compliments on social media. Now, however, we will have to wait until summer 2020, more precisely in July – for the moment we do not yet have a specific day -, the month in which the second half of production will return to the spotlight with a new episode.

In short, it will be necessary to wait a little longer before being able to see how the events narrated in the anime will end – with the latest episodes of Haikyu !! who also had an expected character on display – and fans seem eager to find out how the story will continue. Well, to celebrate the conclusion of the first half of the work, the staff at work on the anime has released a new key visual dedicated to the series, image viewable at the bottom of the news and through which it is possible to see the rich cast of characters who will return to show themselves with future episodes.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that several events have been announced recently to celebrate the anniversary of Haikyu !!.