The anime for To Your Eternity, of the same mangaka of La Forma della Voce, has been announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Shape of the Voice has been one of the most exciting manga of the past few years and which has highlighted the skill of Yoshitoki Oima. After a short break, the mangaka has returned to work on Weekly Shonen Magazine with the title for a few years Fumetsu no Anata e, Also known as To Your Eternity. Also this manga will shortly receive a transposition.

To Your Eternity is paused for the transition from the first to the second narrative arc, but the return is expected shortly. Not only that, because Kodansha will celebrate this return with another very important news: an anime is planned for To Your Eternity. The announcement was made in the recent issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine, with the anime debuting on NHK Television in October 2020.

The first key visual for To Your Eternity, which you can find at the bottom, with the series logo and the main protagonist of the work. Great prominence can also be seen in the snowy landscape and the desolation that he, or Fushi, will have to face, under the arctic aurora in blue and green hues.

Fumetsu no Anata e, published in English by Kodansha and in Italy by Star Comics, intersects life and death in a unique story, with a boy who wanders the arctic regions of North America and a wolf who is much more than what the view shows. In progress since 2016, on January 17 the twelfth tankobon will be published at home, while in Italy a few days later the sixth volume will debut.