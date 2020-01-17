The anime begins the manga story! Synopsis of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 141

Share it:

A new type of curse must be addressed in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with episode 140 which will however conclude the not-so-loved filler stories. As anticipated for several months, the anime will move towards the path established by the manga, presented the stories written by Ukyo Kodachi and designed by Mikio Ikemoto published now on V-Jump.

This moment is getting closer and, therefore, the various Japanese anime magazines publish the synopsis relating to episode 141 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In addition to that already disclosed a few days ago, Organic Dinosaur expands the information available by translating the various captions on V-Jump.

"Ninja Prison: Hozuki Castle" will air on January 26, 2020 and will have the following plot: "They will guard Kokuri in a prison full of criminals! Hozuki Castle is a penitentiary exclusively for shinobi and is managed by the village of Kusagakure. Imprisoned here is Kokuri – a former member of the heinous organization of thieves called 'The Bandits Mujina' – who betrayed them. To protect Kokuri from the Mujina killer, Boruto and Mitsuki infiltrate Hozuki castle as prisoners! And so begins the mission of guarding team 7 in a penitentiary from which it is difficult to escape. "

IS dedicated a string also to Sarada Uchiha, another member of team 7, who will use a different method to infiltrate the castle. Sarada will disguise herself as a student and aspiring journalist who wants to discover the secrets of Hozuki castle. To obtain information, ask questions to the chief of guards, Benga.